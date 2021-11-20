Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

