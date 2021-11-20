Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE KSS opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

