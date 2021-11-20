Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Kohl’s stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

