KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 85.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $422.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $242.48 and a one year high of $426.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

