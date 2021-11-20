Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.39.

KL opened at C$54.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$14.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$58.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,095,000. Insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $7,376,000 over the last 90 days.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

