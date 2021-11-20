King DAG One Day Volume Tops $67,447.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $67,447.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00219359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars.

