Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.44 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average is $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

