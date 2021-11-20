Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Trading Up 23.6%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF)’s share price was up 23.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

About Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF)

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.