KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for American Assets Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.77 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,818 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.24 per share, for a total transaction of $375,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 195.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.