Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €80.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VAR1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Varta in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €103.29 ($117.37).

Shares of VAR1 opened at €117.30 ($133.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.98. Varta has a 52-week low of €99.70 ($113.30) and a 52-week high of €181.30 ($206.02). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €129.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 49.39.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

