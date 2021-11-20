Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €48.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.15 ($50.17).

ETR:DUE opened at €37.76 ($42.91) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.72 ($31.50) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.91.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

