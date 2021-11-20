Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $5.23 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $739.23 million and approximately $86.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00008924 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00201001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00601443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 151,291,258 coins and its circulating supply is 141,353,758 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars.

