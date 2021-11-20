Katrina Lake Sells 33,358 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,073,126.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,111,221.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98.

SFIX opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

