Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Insider Tom Burnet Acquires 13,865 Shares

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Tom Burnet acquired 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39).

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,893 ($24.73) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,934.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,696.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.97. Kainos Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

