Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $234.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a 12-month low of $126.29 and a 12-month high of $238.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.12.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kadant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kadant by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.