JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 37.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

