JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $43,000 Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASLE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

