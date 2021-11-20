JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,278 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

