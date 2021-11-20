JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

Shares of KGHPF opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.