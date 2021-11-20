JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 799,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 201,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

