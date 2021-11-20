JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $53,000 Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

