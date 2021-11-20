JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000.

Shares of UDOW stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

