Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

