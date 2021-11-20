John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Buys 3,117 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.29. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

