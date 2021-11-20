John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 250

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.
WG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).
Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.25. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
