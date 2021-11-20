John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 250

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

WG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.25. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10). Also, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($64,998.69). Insiders purchased a total of 30,040 shares of company stock worth $6,031,891 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

