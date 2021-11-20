John F. Crowley Sells 24,935 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $292,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.34 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

