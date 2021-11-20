John D. Erickson Sells 9,500 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group raised their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

