John B. Wood Acquires 100,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TLS stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

