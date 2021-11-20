JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.42.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

