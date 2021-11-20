Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Icosavax Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Icosavax in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.26). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81).

ICVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $171,011,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $46,675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $35,249,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $23,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

