Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aramark’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

ARMK opened at $36.49 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 62.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 86.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 112,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $2,195,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.