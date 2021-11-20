Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to “Buy”

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

