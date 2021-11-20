Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $615.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $564.94.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $530.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $287.12 and a 12-month high of $545.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

