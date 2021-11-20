Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Allianz SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allianz in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
ALIZY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
