JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 324,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,201,356 shares.The stock last traded at $86.20 and had previously closed at $83.15.

The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

