Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,200 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 2,556,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Japan Post stock remained flat at $$7.63 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $8.70.
About Japan Post
