Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,200 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 2,556,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Post stock remained flat at $$7.63 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Get Japan Post alerts:

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.