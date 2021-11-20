James Paul Scopa Sells 50,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 82,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

