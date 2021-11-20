Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,214 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,522,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $358,803,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

