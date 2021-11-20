J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.18

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and traded as high as $38.15. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 2,952 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.51 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.