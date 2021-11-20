J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.18

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and traded as high as $38.15. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 2,952 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.51 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.
J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)
J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
