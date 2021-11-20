Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IVN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

TSE:IVN opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$5.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.13. The firm has a market cap of C$12.24 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

