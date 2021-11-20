Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a dividend on Monday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.93 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

