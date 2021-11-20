Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itamar Medical stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITMR shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

