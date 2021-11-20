Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

TALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Italk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.37.

Italk stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Italk has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,636,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Italk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,301,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

