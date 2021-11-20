IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.95

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 316725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). As a group, research analysts predict that IsoPlexis Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

