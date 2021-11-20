iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 505.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 184,342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

