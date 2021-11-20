iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 180,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 666,020 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $108.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

