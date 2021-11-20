iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

