iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000.

IVW opened at $83.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

