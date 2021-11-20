iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $232.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $175.83 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

