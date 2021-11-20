iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the October 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,210. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $87.81 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46.

